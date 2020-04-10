Ombudswoman to Seek Return of Russian Prisoners From US Amid Coronavirus Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russian ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova told Sputnik on Friday that she would ask the US Department of Justice to let Russian prisoners serve out their time back home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"I will against ask the DoJ for their transfer to our penitentiary facilities to serve out their sentences under these circumstances... We have a list of people we continue to fight for," she said.

Among them are former pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, businessman Victor Bout, computer scientists Alexander Vinnik and Roman Seleznev, and Bogdana Osipova, who was found guilty by a US jury of kidnapping her children.

The World Health Organization said last month that prisoners were more vulnerable to the new coronavirus because of the limited space for social distancing. Several inmates have already died from the disease in the United States, the world's hardest-hit country in terms of infection cases.