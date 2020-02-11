Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova will speak about Moscow's experience of retrieving smuggled Russian children from conflict zones at an international conference on counterterrorism in Vienna on Wednesday, her press service announced

"Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova will attend the international regional high-level conference 'Foreign Terrorist Fighters - Addressing Current Challenges' from February 11-12. The event is organized jointly by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the United Nations the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and Switzerland, in co-operation with the Albanian 2020 OSCE Chairmanship," the press service said.

Kuznetsova's address is scheduled for Wednesday at a side event focused on the interplay between human trafficking and terrorism.

According to the announcement, she will specifically speak about about Russia's experience of searching Russian children in orphanages, prisons and refugee camps across the middle Eastern conflict zones, returning them home and fostering their rehabilitation and further integration.

The conference itself is posited by the OSCE as a platform to discuss the challenges associated with the travel and return of foreign terrorist fighters.

Russia has been carrying out a state-sponsored evacuation of Russian children from the Middle East's conflict zones since 2017, when the RT broadcaster released a documentary about a Baghdad orphanage housing Russian minors. More than 150 children smuggled to Iraq and Syria by parents who had pledged allegiance to terrorist organizations have already been brought back home.