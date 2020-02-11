UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ombudswoman To Share Russia's Experience Of Rescuing Minors From Conflict Zones On Wed

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 09:12 PM

Ombudswoman to Share Russia's Experience of Rescuing Minors From Conflict Zones on Wed

Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova will speak about Moscow's experience of retrieving smuggled Russian children from conflict zones at an international conference on counterterrorism in Vienna on Wednesday, her press service announced

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova will speak about Moscow's experience of retrieving smuggled Russian children from conflict zones at an international conference on counterterrorism in Vienna on Wednesday, her press service announced.

"Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Anna Kuznetsova will attend the international regional high-level conference 'Foreign Terrorist Fighters - Addressing Current Challenges' from February 11-12. The event is organized jointly by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, the United Nations the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and Switzerland, in co-operation with the Albanian 2020 OSCE Chairmanship," the press service said.

Kuznetsova's address is scheduled for Wednesday at a side event focused on the interplay between human trafficking and terrorism.

According to the announcement, she will specifically speak about about Russia's experience of searching Russian children in orphanages, prisons and refugee camps across the middle Eastern conflict zones, returning them home and fostering their rehabilitation and further integration.

The conference itself is posited by the OSCE as a platform to discuss the challenges associated with the travel and return of foreign terrorist fighters.

Russia has been carrying out a state-sponsored evacuation of Russian children from the Middle East's conflict zones since 2017, when the RT broadcaster released a documentary about a Baghdad orphanage housing Russian minors. More than 150 children smuggled to Iraq and Syria by parents who had pledged allegiance to terrorist organizations have already been brought back home.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Europe Iraq Vienna Baghdad Switzerland Middle East Albanian February 2017 2020 Event From Refugee Housing

Recent Stories

PTCL announces 5% Final Cash Dividend

7 minutes ago

Gazprom Hopes to Increase Share of Asia-Pacific Co ..

3 minutes ago

UAE medicine stockpiles ‘sufficient’ for coron ..

60 minutes ago

Pompeo Threatens Iran With 'Enormous Pressure' Aft ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court for appointing female IOs in women's ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan embarks on journey to development: Hammad ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.