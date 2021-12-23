Omicron Accounts for 59% of Daily COVID-19 Cases in Amsterdam - Health Authorities

UrduPoint.com

Public health data show that 59% of all daily COVID-19 cases in Amsterdam are attributable to the Omicron variant, Amsterdam Regional Genomic Epidemiology and Outbreak Surveillance (ARGOS) said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) Public health data show that 59% of all daily COVID-19 cases in Amsterdam are attributable to the Omicron variant, Amsterdam Regional Genomic Epidemiology and Outbreak Surveillance (ARGOS) said on Thursday.

"A total of 63/106 (59%) randomly selected SARS-CoV-2 positive samples, collected on the 21st Dec 2021 at GGD Amsterdam testing facilities, were positive for the Omicron variant based on the spike 371L/373P assay," ARGOS tweeted.

On Sunday, the Netherlands declared a lockdown until January 14 to curb the spread of the Omicron variant. All bars, restaurants, cafes, cinemas, museums, theaters, gyms, as well as shops that do not sell essential goods, have been shut down. The country has recently been experiencing an increase in positive cases despite the fact that over 65% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

