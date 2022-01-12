UrduPoint.com

Omicron Accounts For Up To 30% Of Coronvairus Variants Circulating In Moscow - Gamaleya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Omicron Accounts for Up to 30% of Coronvairus Variants Circulating in Moscow - Gamaleya

Omicron accounts for up to 30% of coronavirus variants circulating in Moscow according to the January 10 data, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Research Center, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Omicron accounts for up to 30% of coronavirus variants circulating in Moscow according to the January 10 data, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Research Center, said on Wednesday.

"Primary data, jointly obtained with the Moscow Department of Health, say that ... on the first day of this week, up to 30% of variants were already circulating in the population is related to Omicron," Gintsburg told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia January Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Science, Technology, Innovation Policy to ..

National Science, Technology, Innovation Policy to encourage technology driven e ..

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Presented Its Positions on NATO Non-Enlarge ..

Moscow Presented Its Positions on NATO Non-Enlargement - Stoltenberg

2 minutes ago
 Court seeks NAB's comments in acquittal plea of ac ..

Court seeks NAB's comments in acquittal plea of accused

2 minutes ago
 MNAs ask Govt to revisit finance supplementary bil ..

MNAs ask Govt to revisit finance supplementary bill

2 minutes ago
 IHC extends stay order in defamation case against ..

IHC extends stay order in defamation case against Khawaja Asif

2 minutes ago
 India launches propaganda to target SFJ, Khalistan ..

India launches propaganda to target SFJ, Khalistan movement

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.