Omicron Accounts for Up to 30% of Coronvairus Variants Circulating in Moscow - Gamaleya

Omicron accounts for up to 30% of coronavirus variants circulating in Moscow according to the January 10 data, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of Russia's Gamaleya Research Center, said on Wednesday

"Primary data, jointly obtained with the Moscow Department of Health, say that ... on the first day of this week, up to 30% of variants were already circulating in the population is related to Omicron," Gintsburg told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.