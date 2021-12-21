Omicron Becomes Dominant COVID-19 Strain in Denmark - Health Minister

Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Tuesday that Omicron has become the dominant coronavirus variant in Denmark as the country recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Tuesday that Omicron has become the dominant coronavirus variant in Denmark as the country recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases.

"We are experiencing a growing epidemic, and today we recorded the highest number of infections - 13,588 confirmed cases, including reinfections. According to the Statens Serum Institut (Danish Serum Institute), Omicron has already become the dominant variant and continues to spread," Heunicke posted on Twitter.

On Friday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced new COVID-19 measures in the country, including the closure of public venues, cultural and leisure facilities, suspension of lectures and conferences, restrictions on the working hours of bars, restaurants and cafes, and a nighttime ban on liquor sales.

According to the latest data provided by the Statens Serum Institut, during the last 24 hours, 17 people have died of COVID-19 and 554 were placed in hospitals. More than 500 citizens fell ill with COVID-19 for the second time, it said. Denmark's vaccination coverage is about 77%.