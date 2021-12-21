UrduPoint.com

Omicron Becomes Dominant COVID-19 Strain In Denmark - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:07 PM

Omicron Becomes Dominant COVID-19 Strain in Denmark - Health Minister

Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Tuesday that Omicron has become the dominant coronavirus variant in Denmark as the country recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said on Tuesday that Omicron has become the dominant coronavirus variant in Denmark as the country recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases.

"We are experiencing a growing epidemic, and today we recorded the highest number of infections - 13,588 confirmed cases, including reinfections. According to the Statens Serum Institut (Danish Serum Institute), Omicron has already become the dominant variant and continues to spread," Heunicke posted on Twitter.

On Friday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced new COVID-19 measures in the country, including the closure of public venues, cultural and leisure facilities, suspension of lectures and conferences, restrictions on the working hours of bars, restaurants and cafes, and a nighttime ban on liquor sales.

According to the latest data provided by the Statens Serum Institut, during the last 24 hours, 17 people have died of COVID-19 and 554 were placed in hospitals. More than 500 citizens fell ill with COVID-19 for the second time, it said. Denmark's vaccination coverage is about 77%.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Died Denmark Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Putin Spoke About Russia's Security Proposals Ruli ..

Putin Spoke About Russia's Security Proposals Ruling Out NATO's Eastward Advance

3 minutes ago
 Romanians protest workplace green pass, try to sto ..

Romanians protest workplace green pass, try to storm Parliament

3 minutes ago
 Napoli's Osimhen 'available' for Nigeria at Africa ..

Napoli's Osimhen 'available' for Nigeria at Africa Cup of Nations

3 minutes ago
 US Population Up by 0.1% in 2021, Lowest Rate in H ..

US Population Up by 0.1% in 2021, Lowest Rate in History - Census Bureau

3 minutes ago
 Putin Spoke by Phone With German Chancellor Scholz ..

Putin Spoke by Phone With German Chancellor Scholz - Kremlin

7 minutes ago
 WHO approves Novavax as 10th authorised Covid jab

WHO approves Novavax as 10th authorised Covid jab

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.