UrduPoint.com

Omicron Cases Confirmed In Over Dozen US States, CDC Chief Says

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 02:40 AM

Omicron Cases Confirmed in Over Dozen US States, CDC Chief Says

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The Omicron coronavirus strain has been registered in at least 15 US states and it continues to spread, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

"We know we have several dozen cases and we're following them closely. And we are every day hearing about more and more probable cases so that number is likely to rise," Walensky said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

The CDC chief emphasized nonetheless that the Delta variant continues to account for most of the COVID-19 cases in the US.

"We have about 90 to 100,000 cases a day right now in the United States, and 99.

9% of them are the delta variant," Walensky said. She added that there are "many things that work against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID, regardless of the variant that we've seen before."

On Friday, the total number of US states that had registered Omicron cases went up to nine. The first case of the new strain, which emerged in South Africa in November, was reported in the US on December 1.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has said that the Omicron variant is a cause for concern but not for alarm. According to White House COVID-19 experts, the US is in a better position to deal with the Omicron strain than with previous variants of the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Hearing White House South Africa United States November December Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Thailand celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 ..

Thailand celebrates its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai with ‘Smile Parade’ ..

28 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates contribution of its 30, ..

Expo 2020 Dubai celebrates contribution of its 30,000-strong volunteer workforce ..

29 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador meets with Dominican Foreign Minist ..

UAE Ambassador meets with Dominican Foreign Minister

2 hours ago
 Emirates Publishers Association lays foundations o ..

Emirates Publishers Association lays foundations of its 2022 projects, celebrate ..

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 8th Forum for Promoting P ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 8th Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities

3 hours ago
 Storytellers, communication experts and advocates ..

Storytellers, communication experts and advocates to convene at Dignified Storyt ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.