Omicron cases so far appear 'mostly mild': EU agency

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said Thursday that cases of Omicron so far appear to be "mostly mild", but cautioned it was still investigating whether the variant could cause severe disease.

"Cases appear to be mostly mild, however we need to gather more evidence to determine whether the spectrum of disease severity caused by Omicron is different (to) that of all the variants that have been circulating so far," said Marco Cavaleri, EMA's head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy.