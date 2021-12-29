UrduPoint.com

Omicron Caused 58.6% Of COVID-19 Infections In US Last Week - Health Agency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 12:20 AM

Omicron Caused 58.6% of COVID-19 Infections in US Last Week - Health Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The coronavirus Omicron variant has accounted for 58.6% of all new infections in the United States in the week ending on December 25, new data by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed on Tuesday.

CDC has also revised its past estimates for the week ending on December 18, when the agency announced that Omicron accounted for 73.2% of all new infections.

The revised proportions show that the Delta variant caused 77% infections and Omicron 22.5% infections during that week.

The latest seven-day average of cases has increased to nearly 206,000 per day amid the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant, according to the CDC data.

Omicron was first detected in South Africa in November. South African health authorities, but also health experts from other countries,  have said the Omicron variant is much more transmissible, but produces mild cases.

Related Topics

South Africa United States November December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE addressing rise of Covid-19 infections with ad ..

UAE addressing rise of Covid-19 infections with advanced medical preventive syst ..

52 minutes ago
 US Home Prices up 19% in Year to October - S&P Dow ..

US Home Prices up 19% in Year to October - S&P Dow Jones Indices

11 minutes ago
 USA, Ireland one-day cricket match postponed

USA, Ireland one-day cricket match postponed

11 minutes ago
 Ex. MNA's house looted in Hyderabad

Ex. MNA's house looted in Hyderabad

11 minutes ago
 District Police setup complaint boxes in city

District Police setup complaint boxes in city

11 minutes ago
 Bangash sent legal notice to Arbab over mayor tick ..

Bangash sent legal notice to Arbab over mayor ticket statement

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.