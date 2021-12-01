Omicron Coronavirus Variant Confirmed in 23 Countries - Tedros

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The new Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in 23 countries and their number is expected to rise, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

"At least 23 countries from five of six WHO regions have now reported cases of Omicron and we expect that number to grow. WHO takes this development extremely seriously," Tedros told a press conference.