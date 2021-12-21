Omicron Coronavirus Variant Now Accounts for More Than 73% of Sequenced Cases in US - CDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The coronavirus Omicron variant now accounts for more than 73% of the cases sequenced in the United States, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Omicron variant was found in 73.2% of sequenced cases between December 12 and December 18, up from just 12.6% the previous week, the CDC data revealed on Monday. The Delta variant, which accounted for 87% of cases the previous week, accounted for 26.6% of cases during this most recent period, the data showed.