Omicron Coronavirus Variant Now Accounts For More Than 73% Of Sequenced Cases In US - CDC

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The coronavirus Omicron variant now accounts for more than 73% of the cases sequenced in the United States, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The Omicron variant was found in 73.2% of sequenced cases between December 12 and December 18, up from just 12.6% the previous week, the CDC data revealed on Monday. The Delta variant, which accounted for 87% of cases the previous week, accounted for 26.6% of cases during this most recent period, the data showed.

