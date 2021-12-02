UrduPoint.com

Omicron Could Cause Over Half Of Europe's Covid Cases In 'next Few Months': EU Health Agency

Omicron could cause over half of Europe's Covid cases in 'next few months': EU health agency

The Omicron variant of Covid-19, believed to be more contagious than previous strains, could cause more than half of all Covid infections in Europe in coming months, the EU health agency ECDC said on Thursday

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The Omicron variant of Covid-19, believed to be more contagious than previous strains, could cause more than half of all Covid infections in Europe in coming months, the EU health agency ECDC said on Thursday.

"Based on mathematical modelling conducted by ECDC, there are indications that Omicron could cause over half of all SARS-CoV-2 infections in the EU/EEA within the next few months," it said in a threat assessment report.

