UrduPoint.com

Omicron Crashes Cruise Party

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2022 | 09:21 PM

Omicron crashes cruise party

A series of coronavirus outbreaks have cropped up on cruise ships in North and South America, Europe and Asia in recent days despite strict health measures, giving new headaches to the pandemic-hit sector

Paris, Jan 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :A series of coronavirus outbreaks have cropped up on cruise ships in North and South America, Europe and Asia in recent days despite strict health measures, giving new headaches to the pandemic-hit sector.

Safety bubbles that include tests and vaccine requirements were set up to reassure travellers when cruise travel resumed last year following a long hiatus that was imposed as the world scrambled to contain the virus.

But cases have been piling up for days now in waters off Brazil, Italy, Spain, the Caribbean, the United States and India.

Cruise line companies say they have taken science-based measures to protect passengers and note that the rates of infection on ships is lower than those on land -- but authorities have not taken any chances.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged Americans to avoid cruise travel even if they are vaccinated after more than 5,000 cases were detected in US waters in the last two weeks of 2021.

The United States is the sector's biggest market, accounting for nearly half of the 30.5 million passengers worldwide before the pandemic in 2019, according to data from Roland Berger consultancy.

The Cruise Lines International Association said the CDC decision was "particularly perplexing" as the number of cases represent a "very slim minority" of the total population on board ships.

"The majority of those cases are asymptomatic or mild in nature, posing little to no burden on medical resources onboard or onshore," it added.

"No setting can be immune from this virus -- however, it is also the case that (the cruise industry) provides one of the highest levels of demonstrated mitigation against the virus," the association said, adding that its incidence rates are "significantly lower" than those on land.

In Brazil, cruises were suspended until January 21 while the association of liners and authorities work out "differences" over health protocols following infections on ships on New Year's Eve.

Cruise trips had only resumed operating in November in Brazil.

Brazilian health authorities are investigating reports of Covid protocol violations after local media reported that passengers aboard one ship broke quarantine to join a New Year's Eve party.

In Europe, a cruise ship docked in the Italian port of Genoa this week to let 45 infected passengers disembark, while others who tested positive on board were isolated in cabins with balconies to be let off at later ports of call.

A trip on another ship from Spain to the Canary Islands was cut short, forcing some 3,000 passengers people to disembark in Lisbon following an outbreak.

In India, more than 2,000 people travelling from Mumbai to Goa were prevented from disembarking after 66 cases were detected on board.

And in Hong Kong, Royal Caribbean's Spectrum of the Seas, a vessel carrying 3,700 people, was ordered back to port on Wednesday for testing after nine people were found to be close contacts in an Omicron variant outbreak.

- 'Severely penalised' - "There's a virus and what we have all learned over this entire pandemic is that nothing can be virus-proof 100 percent -- nothing," said a spokesperson at a global cruise line who requested anonymity.

Cruise ships have "the most stringent" health protocols in the travel and hospitality industry, the spokesperson said, noting that everyone on board is fully vaccinated and tested multiple times before and during trips.

"This does not happen anywhere else," the source said.

But the industry, like the rest of the world, is now struggling to fend off Omicron, which is the most transmissible variant of Covid-19 to date, though it has low rates of deaths and hospitalisations.

"This sector has been severely penalised. It has lost tens of billions of Dollars," said Didier Arino, director of French consultancy Protourisme.

The cruise business made $49 billion in 2019, according to Roland Berger.

Arino said the industry will lose customers as media coverage focuses on infections on board ships.

- Optimistic future - Norwegian Cruise Line has already cancelled sailings in eight destinations between January and April, citing "ongoing travel restrictions." Last month, Royal Caribbean -- on the world's biggest cruise companies -- reported a decline in bookings and increase in cancellations for near-term trips, though to a "lesser degree" than experienced with the Delta variant.

"We are constantly learning and adjusting as Omicron appears to be ushering in a new phase in the fight against Covid-19," Royal Caribbean chief executive Richard Fain said last month.

While this will have a short-term negative impact, he voiced optimism about the future, saying he expects "a strong transitional year in 2022 and a very strong 2023."

Related Topics

India Mumbai World Business Minority Europe Hong Kong Genoa Lisbon Spain Italy Brazil United States January April November 2019 Market Media All From Industry Asia Slim Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer o ..

Mohammad Rizwan wins the most valuable cricketer of the Year award

44 minutes ago
 German inflation hits 5.3% in December, highest si ..

German inflation hits 5.3% in December, highest since 1992

13 seconds ago
 Arrests in Egypt after girl's suicide over interne ..

Arrests in Egypt after girl's suicide over internet shaming

14 seconds ago
 Biden warns US to defend democracy in Capitol riot ..

Biden warns US to defend democracy in Capitol riot speech

16 seconds ago
 German inflation rises to 5.3% in December: data

German inflation rises to 5.3% in December: data

17 seconds ago
 PMC accredites NMU, CPEIC for postgraduate traini ..

PMC accredites NMU, CPEIC for postgraduate training

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.