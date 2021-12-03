UrduPoint.com

Omicron Detected In 38 Countries, But Delta Remains Dominant COVID-19 Variant - WHO

Omicron Detected in 38 Countries, But Delta Remains Dominant COVID-19 Variant - WHO

The Omicron strain has been identified in 38 countries, but Delta remains the dominant variant of COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead of COVID-19 response at WHO's Emergency Diseases Unit, said on Friday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The Omicron strain has been identified in 38 countries, but Delta remains the dominant variant of COVID-19, Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead of COVID-19 response at WHO's Emergency Diseases Unit, said on Friday.

"We have reports of Omicron in 38 countries in all 6 WHO regions and we do see increasing trends in Omicron in south Africa. So there is a suggestion that there is increased transmissibility," Van Kerkhove said, adding that the Delta strain still remains dominant.

