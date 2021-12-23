Omicron Drives Doubling in Daily New COVID Cases in Canada - Chief Health Officer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) A surge in Omicron variant infections is spearheading the doubling of new cases of COVID-19 in Canada over the weekend, threatening very high numbers in the New Year, the nation's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Wednesday.

"Omicron is increasingly responsible for a rapid rise in case counts," Tam told a national telecast. "There a were over 11,300 new cases reported yesterday alone compared to a national average of over 5,000 new cases being reported daily by the end of last week."

With over 2,360 confirmed Omicron cases to date, this new variant is now predominating in various locations across Canada, the chief public health officer observed.

"Modelling shows that by the beginning of January we could have a very high number of cases which underscores the need to act urgently now to reduce the acceleration," she said.

The Omicron variant now accounts for nearly 80% of the 5,043 new COVID-19 infections most recently reported, Health Canada said on Wednesday. The country has so far recorded 30,139 deaths and 1,918,130 cases of the disease, the national organization said.