Omicron especially dangerous for unvaccinated: WHO

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is dangerous, and especially so for those who have not been vaccinated against the disease, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

"While Omicron causes less severe disease than Delta, it remains a dangerous virus, particularly for those who are unvaccinated," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.