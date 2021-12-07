Omicron Found in Wastewater in Houston Despite No Confirmed Cases - Health Department

UrduPoint.com

Tue 07th December 2021 | 06:39 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) The Health Department of Houston, Texas, said it has detected the Omicron coronavirus variant in wastewater, despite no cases having been confirmed in the city.

"NEW: #Omicron is present in #Houston's wastewater, although a case has not yet been confirmed in the city. #COVID19 vaccination is our best tool to reduce cases, prevent serious illness & death, and slow the emergence of new variants," the department tweeted late Monday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner called upon city residents to use the information as a reminder to get fully vaccinated.

"Vaccines help protect us, our loved ones, friends, and colleagues in the work environment. As the holidays approach, I encourage everyone to remain vigilant about their health and safety," he said.

Meanwhile, David Persse, chief medical officer for Houston, stressed that Omicron in Houston is a cause for concern but not panic.

"It's important to remember that vaccination is our best tool to reduce cases, prevent serious illness and death, and slow the emergence of new variants," he added.

The Omicron strain was first detected in South Africa in late November. The strain contains more mutations of the spike protein 32 than all previous variants, meaning that it could hamper the body's immune response and spread more easily. On Monday, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that the Omicron coronavirus strain has been registered in at least 15 US States and continues to spread.

