Omicron Hospitalisation Rate Up To 70% Lower: UK Govt Agency

The risk of hospitalisation is up to 70 percent lower among people infected with the Omicron variant compared with previously dominant Delta, a UK government agency said Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The risk of hospitalisation is up to 70 percent lower among people infected with the Omicron variant compared with previously dominant Delta, a UK government agency said Thursday.

The UK's Health Security Agency (UKHSA)said its research into Omicron cases in the country had found that "an individual with Omicron is estimated to be between 31 and 45% less likely to attend A&E (emergency room) compared to Delta, and 50 to 70% less likely to be admitted to hospital".

