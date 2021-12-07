UrduPoint.com

Omicron-Infected People Not Permitted To Leave South Africa - Embassy

People infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant are not permitted to leave South Africa, the country's embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) People infected with the Omicron coronavirus variant are not permitted to leave South Africa, the country's embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"South Africa follows and enforces globally recognised COVID-19 health protocols on travel. No infected individuals are permitted to leave the country," the embassy said.

The embassy also said that South Africa respects the rights of other countries to take all necessary measures to protect their citizens.

"Our immediate concern is the damage that these restrictions are causing to families, the travel and tourism industries and business. South Africa has already started engaging countries that have imposed travel bans with the view to persuade them to reconsider," the embassy added.

