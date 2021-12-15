UrduPoint.com

Omicron Likely To Become Dominant Strain In Europe At Beginning Of 2022 - ECDC

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 10:14 PM

Omicron Likely to Become Dominant Strain in Europe at Beginning of 2022 - ECDC

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control predicted on Wednesday that Omicron would likely overtake Delta to become the dominant coronavirus strain in Europe in early 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control predicted on Wednesday that Omicron would likely overtake Delta to become the dominant coronavirus strain in Europe in early 2022.

The highly-mutated strain was labeled a "variant of concern" late in November by the World Health Organization and was soon spreading across the world.

"The Omicron VOC is likely to become the dominant variant in the EU/EEA within the first two months of 2022," a ECDC rapid risk assessment read.

The ECDC said it did not have enough data to assess the severity of the disease caused by Omicron, but if it is equal to or weaker than that of Delta, its increased transmissibility would cause an exponential growth of cases that would rapidly outweigh any benefits of a potentially reduced severity.

European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides tweeted that Europeans "cannot throw caution to the wind" as they prepare for the festive winter season.

Related Topics

World Europe November Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan will provide all out support for ..

PM says Pakistan will provide all out support for Afghanistan

10 seconds ago
 Junaid’s wedding: Chohan brings sweets for PML-N ..

Junaid’s wedding: Chohan brings sweets for PML-N leader Uzma Bukhari

9 minutes ago
 UN says probing possible rights violations in DR C ..

UN says probing possible rights violations in DR Congo

43 seconds ago
 Over 4.9m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 4.9m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

44 seconds ago
 Prices of all petroleum products reduced by upto R ..

Prices of all petroleum products reduced by upto Rs7

46 seconds ago
 EU Records Highest Monthly Number of Illegal Borde ..

EU Records Highest Monthly Number of Illegal Border Crossings Since 2015 - Front ..

47 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.