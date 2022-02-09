Omicron No Longer Expected to Overwhelm German Healthcare System - German Federation Chief

German hospitals are no longer in danger of being overwhelmed by the spread of the Omicron strain of coronavirus, German Hospital Federation Chief Gerald Gass has said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) German hospitals are no longer in danger of being overwhelmed by the spread of the Omicron strain of coronavirus, German Hospital Federation Chief Gerald Gass has said.

"I currently no longer expect the German healthcare system to be overwhelmed in the coming weeks," Gass told German outlet Bild.

He elaborated by saying that it was achieved due to the introduced COVID-19 measures, which should remain in force until after the peak of the current wave of coronavirus spread. Only then "we can start planning the gradual lifting of restrictions in the upcoming weeks," he added.

Germany has been facing another surge in COVID-19 cases in the last two months. Since January 1, the number of daily positive cases rapidly increased from 3,000 up to 380,000. On Tuesday, Germany reported 380,632 new coronavirus infections, with over 190,000 daily cases in the last seven days. Several German politicians called for the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the country, as other countries have already taken such decisions, but Germany has yet to make such a step, arguing that the peak of the current wave has not yet come.