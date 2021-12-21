Omicron now dominant strain in Denmark: minister

The highly-transmissible Omicron variant is now dominant in Denmark, which on Tuesday set a new record for daily Covid-19 infections, the health minister said

"The Institute of Public Health now considers Omicron to be the dominant variant and climbing," Magnus Heunicke tweeted.

A record 13,558 new cases in 24 hours were registered in the Nordic country of 5.8 million people.