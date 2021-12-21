UrduPoint.com

Omicron Now Dominant Strain In Denmark: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:08 PM

Copenhagen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The highly-transmissible Omicron variant is now dominant in Denmark, which on Tuesday set a new record for daily Covid-19 infections, the health minister said.

"The Institute of Public Health now considers Omicron to be the dominant variant and climbing," Magnus Heunicke tweeted.

A record 13,558 new cases in 24 hours were registered in the Nordic country of 5.8 million people.

