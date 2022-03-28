UrduPoint.com

Omicron Peak Passed In South Korea - President Moon Jae-in

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2022 | 02:11 PM

Omicron Peak Passed in South Korea - President Moon Jae-in

The spread of Omicron is slowing down in South Korea, but efforts are still required to keep the number of severe cases under control, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The spread of Omicron is slowing down in South Korea, but efforts are still required to keep the number of severe cases under control, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday.

"Recently, omicron has peaked and its spread is gradually slowing down," Moon said, as quoted by the South Korean Yonhap news agency.

The president went on to say that while the peak is over, the amount of severe cases may still continue to increase, and urged the country's citizens to receive the booster shots.

As of Monday, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in South Korea has reduced to 200,000 for the first time since early March. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has seen more than 12 million cases of the infection, with over than 15,000 deaths.

