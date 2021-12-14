UrduPoint.com

Omicron Spreading At Unprecedented Rate: WHO

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 10:14 PM

Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO

The World Health Organization warned Tuesday that the new coronavirus variant Omicron was spreading at an unprecedented rate and was likely already present in most countries around the world

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization warned Tuesday that the new coronavirus variant Omicron was spreading at an unprecedented rate and was likely already present in most countries around the world.

"Seventy-seven countries have now reported cases of Omicron, and the reality is that Omicron is probably in most countries, even if it hasn't been detected yet," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters, adding that "Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant."

