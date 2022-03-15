UrduPoint.com

Omicron Spreads To 28 Provinces And Regions In China

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2022 | 06:06 PM

Omicron spreads to 28 provinces and regions in China

The COVID-19 epidemic situation in China is grim and complex, making it more difficult to prevent and control, but the overall epidemic situation in China is still controllable, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The COVID-19 epidemic situation in China is grim and complex, making it more difficult to prevent and control, but the overall epidemic situation in China is still controllable, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Chinese mainland has reported more than 15,000 domestically-transmitted positive cases from March 1 to 14, affecting 28 provinces and regions, Lei Zhenglong, deputy head of the National Health Commission (NHC)'s Bureau of Disease Prevention and Control, said at a press conference.

Lei said that the current epidemic situation is grim and complex, making it difficult to prevent and control. But the COVID-19 affected regions are dealing with the epidemic in an orderly way, thus the overall epidemic situation in China is still controllable, Lei said.

Mi Feng, spokesperson of the NHC, said at the press conference that the main variant spread in many parts of China is the stealth Omicron, which spreads faster than other variants. The fact has proven that the current dynamic zero-COVID policy is effective in dealing with the Omicron variant.

According to Global Times, Chinese mainland reported 3,507 newly confirmed domestically-transmitted cases on Tuesday, with 3,076 reported by Northeast China's Jilin Province, and reported another 1,647 silent cases. The total number of 5,154 positive cases has hit new records in China's daily cases.

In COVID-19 worst-hit Jilin Province, 8,201 patients were hospitalized, with more than 95 percent with mild cases or silent carriers, the NHC said.

Related Topics

China Jilin March From

Recent Stories

80 best investigation officers of Karachi Police t ..

80 best investigation officers of Karachi Police to investigate specific categor ..

30 seconds ago
 Re-basing of National Accounts, trade indices app ..

Re-basing of National Accounts, trade indices approved

31 seconds ago
 Corona Rapid Response Teams to be paid in next two ..

Corona Rapid Response Teams to be paid in next two months: Jhagra

33 seconds ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 15 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 15 Mar 2022

36 seconds ago
 Pakistan to save $6.5 billion in electricity bills ..

Pakistan to save $6.5 billion in electricity bills between 2020-50 after shiftin ..

3 minutes ago
 ITP devises special traffic plan for Pakistan Day ..

ITP devises special traffic plan for Pakistan Day Parade

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>