Omicron Strain Accounts for 60% of COVID-19 Infections in London - Health Minister

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The Omicron strain of the coronavirus now accounts for about 60% of all COVID-19 infections in London, UK Health Minister Sajid Javid said on Wednesday.

The virus is spreading very quickly, and it already accounts for nearly 60% of all new cases in London, Javid told Sky news broadcaster.

On Wednesday, the United Kingdom reported 78,600 new daily cases, hitting an all-time record.

Out of those, 4,700 were of the Omicron strain, according to the UK Health Security Agency. Omicron has already overtaken Delta as the dominant variant in London, with several regions only a few days behind on the growth curve, the data showed.

On Tuesday, the UK Parliament voted in favor of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Plan B to deal with the Omicron variant. The measures include work-from-home recommendations, obligatory mask-wearing in closed spaces, and vaccination passports, among others.