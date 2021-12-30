UrduPoint.com

Omicron Strain Accounts For 90% Of COVID-19 Cases In England - UK Health Authorities

Sumaira FH Published December 30, 2021 | 12:50 AM

Omicron Strain Accounts for 90% of COVID-19 Cases in England - UK Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) The Omicron coronavirus strain now accounts for 90% of COVID-19 cases in England due to its high transmission rate, the UK Health Security Agency said on Wednesday.

"As data has shown that Omicron cases now constitute more than 90% of all community COVID-19 cases in England, our daily dashboard will provide the most updated info on COVID-19 case figures," the agency wrote on Twitter.

On Wednesday, 32,923 new cases of the Omicron strain were reported across the United Kingdom. In total, the country has registered 210,122 Omicron cases.

The UK has faced a surge in COVID-19 cases ahead of Christmas.

The health authorities have predicted that the number of Omicron infections in the country may exceed one million by the end of December.

On December 8, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the country would move to the so-called Plan B. The British are now encouraged to work from home whenever possible and required to wear a mask. In addition, a COVID-19 pass confirming vaccination is now mandatory for visiting public places. Daily testing is required for those who may have come into contact with carriers of the coronavirus.

