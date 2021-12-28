UrduPoint.com

Omicron Strain Dominating In Netherlands - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 10:51 PM

Omicron Strain Dominating in Netherlands - Health Ministry

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) stated on Tuesday that Omicron had become the dominant strain in the Netherlands, constituting more than 50% of new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2021) The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) stated on Tuesday that Omicron had become the dominant strain in the Netherlands, constituting more than 50% of new COVID-19 cases.

"As of this week, the Omicron variant is causing more than half of infections, making it the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variant in the Netherlands," RIVM said in a written statement.

Though the number of COVID-19 infected people brought to hospitals decreased by 26% last week compared to the week before, the more dramatic spread of the Omicron strain will lead to a new spiral of hospitalizations, according to the agency.

RIVM states that the pressure on the healthcare system remains high as the effect of the lockdown introduced in the country a week ago will be noticeable only in early January 2022.

On December 19, the Netherlands declared an almost month-long lockdown to tackle the Omicron strain, and all bars, restaurants, cafes, cinemas, museums, theaters, gyms, and shops selling not-essential goods were closed.

