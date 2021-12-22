Omicron Strain Found in 20% of COVID-19 Patients in France - Government Spokesman

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Twenty percent of people infected with COVID-19 in France are diagnosed with the Omicron strain, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

Attal said that about 73,000 new cases of coronavirus were detected in France on Monday.

According to the government spokesman, the figure is 15 percent more than on December 13.

"After several weeks of slowing down, the epidemic is resuming with renewed vigor in our country. This, in particular, is associated with the spread of the Omicron strain," he told reporters.

"According to current forecasts, at the national level, the Omicron strain is detected in 20 percent of positive tests," Attal said.