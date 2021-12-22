UrduPoint.com

Omicron Strain Found In 20% Of COVID-19 Patients In France - Government Spokesman

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 04:00 AM

Omicron Strain Found in 20% of COVID-19 Patients in France - Government Spokesman

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Twenty percent of people infected with COVID-19 in France are diagnosed with the Omicron strain, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

Attal said that about 73,000 new cases of coronavirus were detected in France on Monday.

According to the government spokesman, the figure is 15 percent more than on December 13.

"After several weeks of slowing down, the epidemic is resuming with renewed vigor in our country. This, in particular, is associated with the spread of the Omicron strain," he told reporters.

"According to current forecasts, at the national level, the Omicron strain is detected in 20 percent of positive tests," Attal said.

Related Topics

France December Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

4 hours ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

4 hours ago
 EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out G ..

EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out Green New Deal

3 hours ago
 UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan P ..

UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan Parties Over Election Uncertain ..

3 hours ago
 Spain rugby international Leauma dies after accide ..

Spain rugby international Leauma dies after accidental fall

3 hours ago
 Facilitating borders' traders govt responsibility: ..

Facilitating borders' traders govt responsibility: Governor

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.