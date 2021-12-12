UrduPoint.com

Omicron Strain Found In 63 Countries, Might Surpass Delta In Spreading Speed - WHO

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 09:40 PM

Omicron Strain Found in 63 Countries, Might Surpass Delta in Spreading Speed - WHO

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2021) The new Omicron coronavirus strain was found in 63 countries and, according to preliminary data, it will exceed Delta's spreading speed in the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

"As of 9 December 2021, cases of human infections with this variant have been identified in 63 countries across all six WHO regions," the overview by the WHO read.

It is not clear yet, why the new strain is spreading so fast, the organization added.

"However, given the current available data, it is likely that Omicron will outpace the Delta variant where community transmission occurs," the document said.

The Omicron variant might reduce the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines based on preliminary data, but this strain is less dangerous than Delta, the organization assumed.

"There are limited available data, and no peer-reviewed evidence, on vaccine efficacy or effectiveness to date for Omicron. Preliminary evidence, and the considerably altered antigenic profile of the Omicron spike protein, suggests a reduction in vaccine efficacy against infection and transmission associated with Omicron," the statement said.

Related Topics

World December National University All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents copy of crede ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Minister of Foreign ..

11 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa, Zaki Nusseibeh unvei ..

11 minutes ago
 Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to Pr ..

Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to President of Iceland

11 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of CNN

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of CNN

2 hours ago
 ADFD supports development of new Waste-to-Energy P ..

ADFD supports development of new Waste-to-Energy Plant in Maldives

2 hours ago
 WHO adopts UAE Government accelerators model to ac ..

WHO adopts UAE Government accelerators model to achieve healthcare objectives

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.