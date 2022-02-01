The Omicron strain of the coronavirus has rapidly become the dominant variant in Europe due to being more contagious and much less dangerous than the earlier variants, which will completely change the evolution of the pandemic, but not end it, Marc Van Ranst, Belgium's renowned virologist and adviser to the government on COVID-19 measures, told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The Omicron strain of the coronavirus has rapidly become the dominant variant in Europe due to being more contagious and much less dangerous than the earlier variants, which will completely change the evolution of the pandemic, but not end it, Marc Van Ranst, Belgium's renowned virologist and adviser to the government on COVID-19 measures, told Sputnik.

The Omicron variant has spread across Europe in just a few months, completely replacing the Delta strain through its high contagiousness. However, despite record numbers of new cases, the number of patients in hospital emergency rooms has been on the decline in most European countries, giving hope that the pandemic is becoming an endemic form of flu.

"The Omicron variant is a great relief in the sense that it is much more contagious but much less dangerous and lethal. It means that many more people get it, sometimes several times or simply disseminate it without being sick, and the natural immunity developed by all those who have suffered a mild infection, as well as the high number of vaccinated people who don't suffer grave forms of the infection, transform the Covid pandemic into a seasonal flu," Van Ranst said.

At the same time, it does not mean that the situation with COVID-19 will stabilize soon, he warned.

"But don't expect Covid to die out completely. The earth has two hemispheres, and when the situation gets better in the Northern hemisphere with the spring, it worsens in the Southern hemisphere with autumn and winter down there, so the possibility of seeing new variants emerging is still high," the expert noted.

The hope is that the virus will get "lighter and lighter" as guided by its "intelligence," which urges it not to kill the host to reproduce further, Van Ranst explained.

"Covid will very probably become endemic and manageable like the flu, with yearly versions of vaccines, since the Omicron variant will reach nearly all those who have not been vaccinated. Nowadays a fourth dose of the vaccine (the second booster) is inoculated in fragile persons (old-age and with very low immunity for different reasons)," the virologist said.

Europe, with its high vaccination rates, is nearing the stage at which it can lift all restrictions and "live with the virus," according to Van Ranst.

Vaccination in general is the backbone in the fight against the pandemic, leading to a significant decrease in the number of hospitalizations, he said.

"That is the main achievement. Vaccination will remain an important tool, as health authorities, particularly WHO, will continue to monitor the evolution of the pandemic in the world and the development of new variants, (which is) always possible. Vaccines will then be adapted to the new variant if need be, just like for flu and other viruses," Van Ranst concluded.