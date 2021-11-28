UrduPoint.com

Omicron Strain Not Found In Turkey, Health Minister Says

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2021) Turkey has not yet registered any cases of the new Omicron coronavirus strain, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

"We are among the countries that took the earliest action against the Nu (omicron) variant that is on the agenda. The most common variant in Turkey is the Delta variant. Nu variant has not been found," Koca said on Twitter on Saturday.

According to the health minister, Turkey continues to monitor the developments related to the variants emerging in different countries and takes all the necessary precautions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Russia, Melita Vujnovic, said on Saturday that there is no reason to panic over the new Omicron strain, even though it might be more contagious than other strains.

On Friday, the WHO identified the new South African strain as one of concern, as it may be more transmissible and dangerous.

