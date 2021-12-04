UrduPoint.com

Omicron Strain Spread Might Lead To End Of COVID-19 Pandemic - Expert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 10:40 AM

Omicron Strain Spread Might Lead to End of COVID-19 Pandemic - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) The spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant may result in the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, the professor of Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology told Sputnik Radio.

"Delta will go away, and this virus might take its place, but the pandemic will be not that dangerous. Now, around 3% die, and with this strain (Omicron), if it really spreads, the pathogenicity is likely to decrease. If coronavirus is comparable in lethality to influenza, then we will consider the pandemic to be over.

The pandemic has a chance of ending with Omicron," Anatoly Altshtein said.

The expert added that the strain will not spread widely before the New year. Omicron does not provoke serious course of the disease, according to the scientific data.

"However, the future can undermine my hypothesis, because the virus has not probably reached the elderly yet," Altshtein stressed.

Last week, the World Health Organization identified the new Omicron strain of the coronavirus, first reported in South Africa, as one of concern.

Related Topics

World Russia South Africa May Influenza Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 4th December 2021

2 hours ago
 Doctors in England to Provide Less Care During COV ..

Doctors in England to Provide Less Care During COVID-19 Booster Drive - Reports

10 hours ago
 Police trace missing children who were on 'walking ..

Police trace missing children who were on 'walking trip' to Bahawalpur

10 hours ago
 Azam Khan Swati pays visit to Chaman Railway Stati ..

Azam Khan Swati pays visit to Chaman Railway Station

10 hours ago
 Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes ..

Russian Fighters Scrambled to Escort US Spy Planes Over Black Sea - Defense Mini ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.