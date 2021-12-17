UrduPoint.com

Omicron To Become Dominant Coronavirus Variant In US In Coming Weeks - Health Agency

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 11:21 PM

Omicron to Become Dominant Coronavirus Variant in US in Coming Weeks - Health Agency

The Omicron will become the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States in the coming weeks, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The Omicron will become the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States in the coming weeks, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday.

"Though Delta continues to spread widely in the United States, Omicron is increasing rapidly, and we expect it become a dominant strain in the US as it has in other countries in the coming weeks," Walensky said during a virtual press briefing.

The CDC director noted that Omicront variant cases have so far been reported in at least 39 US states.

Walensky also said that residents who have been double vaccinated and those who have received boosters are among the infected with the Omicron and the cases have been mild.

The United States has vaccines and boosters to protect residents from COVID-19 and knows of multilayer prevention strategies, she said, adding that masking, physical distancing and hand hygiene measures used so far should continue to be practiced.

Related Topics

United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Expects Serious Security Negotiations With ..

Russia Expects Serious Security Negotiations With US Soon - Foreign Ministry

56 seconds ago
 New unit for kids in Pak Italian Burn Centre discu ..

New unit for kids in Pak Italian Burn Centre discussed

57 seconds ago
 Serbia postal service honours Djokovic with stamps ..

Serbia postal service honours Djokovic with stamps

59 seconds ago
 US Preparing 'Severe Consequences' If Russia Advan ..

US Preparing 'Severe Consequences' If Russia Advances on Ukraine - Official

1 minute ago
 Over 100 Hindu Pilgrims arrive Pakistan via Wagah ..

Over 100 Hindu Pilgrims arrive Pakistan via Wagah to perform rituals

4 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz  again under limelight on son Junaid ..

Maryam Nawaz  again under limelight on son Junaid Safdar’s valima

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.