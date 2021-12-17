Omicron to Become Dominant Coronavirus Variant in US in Coming Weeks - Health Agency

The Omicron will become the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States in the coming weeks, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) The Omicron will become the dominant coronavirus variant in the United States in the coming weeks, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday.

"Though Delta continues to spread widely in the United States, Omicron is increasing rapidly, and we expect it become a dominant strain in the US as it has in other countries in the coming weeks," Walensky said during a virtual press briefing.

The CDC director noted that Omicront variant cases have so far been reported in at least 39 US states.

Walensky also said that residents who have been double vaccinated and those who have received boosters are among the infected with the Omicron and the cases have been mild.

The United States has vaccines and boosters to protect residents from COVID-19 and knows of multilayer prevention strategies, she said, adding that masking, physical distancing and hand hygiene measures used so far should continue to be practiced.