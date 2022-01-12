Omicron to Ultimately Find Just About Everybody Regardless of Vaccination Status - Fauci

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The coronavirus Omicron variant will get to everyone regardless of their vaccination status, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a virtual talk organized by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"I think in many respects, Omicron, within this extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody, those who have been vaccinated, unvaccinated and boosted," Fauci said on Tuesday.

Although Omicron is less severe than the Delta variant, unvaccinated people will get the brunt of the coronavirus leading to hospitalization or death, Fauci claimed.

Fauci pointed out that there is no way the coronavirus will be fully eradicated as it was in the case with smallpox.

Health experts have said the Omicron produces mild cases and no deaths have been reported since it was first detected in South Africa in November.

On Monday, the seven-day moving average of new cases in the United States reached 751,000 with about 146,000 of them hospitalized, according to data compiled by the US Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.