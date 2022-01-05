UrduPoint.com

Omicron Variant Accounts For 95% Of COVID-19 Cases In Amsterdam - Epidemiology Service

Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Omicron Variant Accounts for 95% of COVID-19 Cases in Amsterdam - Epidemiology Service

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The Amsterdam Regional Genomic Epidemiology and Outbreak Surveillance (ARGOS) said on Tuesday that 95% of the COVID tests collected on January 3 came back positive for the Omicron variant.

"A total of 84/88 (95%) randomly selected SARS-CoV-2 positive samples, collected 3rd Jan 2021 at @GGDAmsterdam testing facilities, were positive for the Omicron variant based on the spike 371L/373P assay," ARGOS posted on Twitter.

On Monday, 69 out of 76 (91%) of people confirmed with COVID-19 were tested positive for Omicron in Amsterdam.

On December 18, the Netherlands announced it will go into lockdown from December 19 until at least January 14, as the Omicron variant was spreading rapidly in the country.

Authorities closed all non-essential venues, including restaurants, hairdressers and beauty salons, cinemas, museums, theaters, all indoors sports facilities. Citizens were recommended to stay at home as much as possible and to avoid busy places, to wear masks in public places and to receive no more than two guests a day. Educational institutions and schools were also closed.

The lockdown provoked thousands of Dutch citizens to rally against the measures earlier this week, resulting in the arrest of 30 people and four law enforcement officers getting injured.

