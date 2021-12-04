UrduPoint.com

Omicron Variant Detected In 4 More US States, Bringing Total To 9

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2021) Cases of the coronavirus Omicron variant have been reported by health officials in four additional US states on Friday, bringing the total up to nine states with confirmed infections.

New Omicron variant cases were reported in the states of Maryland, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Utah on Friday, according to health officials. Cases were also reported earlier this week in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota and New York.

Omicron, which was first detected in southern Africa, has emerged as a variant of concern, prompting new travel restrictions and public health measures in the United States and primarily Western countries.

The Biden administration has said that the Omicron variant is a cause for concern but not for alarm. White House COVID-19 experts said the United States is in a better position to deal with the Omicron than with previous variants.

South Africa health officials said the infections were discovered in fully vaccinated individuals, the cases were mild and the initial reactions in the United  States and other primarily Western countries - overblown.

