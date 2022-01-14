UrduPoint.com

Omicron Variant Detected In Over 50% Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Moscow - Mayor

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Omicron Variant Detected in Over 50% of Coronavirus-Infected People in Moscow - Mayor

The Omicron variant is detected in over 50% of coronavirus-infected people in Moscow, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) The Omicron variant is detected in over 50% of coronavirus-infected people in Moscow, mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

"The situation is becoming more complicated every day due to the fact that Omicron begins to dominate the proportion of cases. Recent studies said that it was 41% but today we can say with confidence that more than half of the sick are infected with omicron," the Mayor told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Moscow

Recent Stories

LUMHS organizes ASAMI conference

LUMHS organizes ASAMI conference

2 minutes ago
 20 kanal land in Hayatabad vacated from grabbers, ..

20 kanal land in Hayatabad vacated from grabbers, encroachment removed

2 minutes ago
 Responsible court reporting crucial for rule of la ..

Responsible court reporting crucial for rule of law: Fawad

2 minutes ago
 Russia to Withstand Possible US Sanctions on Secon ..

Russia to Withstand Possible US Sanctions on Secondary Public Debt Market - Silu ..

2 minutes ago
 Former Ukrainian President Files Second Lawsuit Ag ..

Former Ukrainian President Files Second Lawsuit Against Parliament Over Removal ..

5 minutes ago
 PTI to participate in Muttahida Opposition's prote ..

PTI to participate in Muttahida Opposition's protest against new LG system: Zaid ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.