UrduPoint.com

Omicron Variant Shows That COVID-19 Not Yet Endemic - EMA Official

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Omicron Variant Shows That COVID-19 Not Yet Endemic - EMA Official

The emergence of the Omicron variant shows that the coronavirus remains a pandemic but is inching its way to endemic status, Dr. Marco Cavaleri, head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The emergence of the Omicron variant shows that the coronavirus remains a pandemic but is inching its way to endemic status, Dr. Marco Cavaleri, head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday.

"We are moving towards the virus becoming more endemic but I think we cannot say we already reached this status, so the virus is still behaving as a pandemic virus and the Omicron emergence is currently showing that," Cavaleri said at a press briefing on COVID-19.

In November, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified the new strain as one of concern, as its high number of mutations possibly makes it more transmissible. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.

Related Topics

World November Coronavirus

Recent Stories

People reject PML-N's incompetent leaders: MNA

People reject PML-N's incompetent leaders: MNA

3 minutes ago
 Five held for refilling gas illegally, selling pet ..

Five held for refilling gas illegally, selling petrol

3 minutes ago
 US Envoy to NATO Says Not Much Compromise With Rus ..

US Envoy to NATO Says Not Much Compromise With Russia on Alliance's Expansion Ea ..

3 minutes ago
 Country to flourish through promotion of industrie ..

Country to flourish through promotion of industries: Maleeka Bukhari

3 minutes ago
 American Red Cross Says Facing First National Bloo ..

American Red Cross Says Facing First National Blood Crisis in US Amid Omicron Su ..

10 minutes ago
 Record 15Mln New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Last 7 ..

Record 15Mln New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Last 7 Days - WHO

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.