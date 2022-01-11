Omicron Variant Shows That COVID-19 Not Yet Endemic - EMA Official

The emergence of the Omicron variant shows that the coronavirus remains a pandemic but is inching its way to endemic status, Dr. Marco Cavaleri, head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Tuesday

"We are moving towards the virus becoming more endemic but I think we cannot say we already reached this status, so the virus is still behaving as a pandemic virus and the Omicron emergence is currently showing that," Cavaleri said at a press briefing on COVID-19.

In November, the World Health Organization (WHO) identified the new strain as one of concern, as its high number of mutations possibly makes it more transmissible. The WHO has dubbed it Omicron, the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet.