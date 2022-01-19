UrduPoint.com

Omicron Will Pinch, Not Derail US Economic Growth: Yellen

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Omicron will pinch, not derail US economic growth: Yellen

The latest coronavirus variant will weigh on US economic growth in the months ahead but will not derail it, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen assured the nation's mayors Wednesday as they gathered in Washington

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The latest coronavirus variant will weigh on US economic growth in the months ahead but will not derail it, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen assured the nation's mayors Wednesday as they gathered in Washington.

"Yes, Omicron has presented a challenge and will likely impact some of the data in the coming months, but I am confident it will not derail what has been one of the strongest periods of economic growth in a century," Yellen said.

"None of this was guaranteed. I think it's important we recognize that," she added in her appearance before the US Conference of Mayors.

"There's a very real counterfactual where Omicron did derail our recovery; a scenario where the new variant hurdled our economy backwards towards its state on Inauguration Day 2021" when Joe Biden assumed the presidency.

The Omicron variant has led to a surge in infections and quarantine cases, keeping many Americans away from their jobs.

Airlines, for example, have cancelled thousands of flights since Christmas due to staff shortages.

As a result of the Covid-19 surge, growth is expected to slow in the first quarter of 2022, economists forecast.

But Yellen insisted the American Rescue Plan passed by Congress in March 2021 under the impetus of Biden, just weeks into his White House job, "acted like a vaccine for the American economy, protecting our recovery from the possibility of new variants." "The protection wasn't complete, but it was very strong -- and it prevented communities from suffering the most severe economic effects of Omicron and Delta," she said, noting that $350 billion in emergency funding was funneled to local governments.

The first year of the pandemic "decimated government budgets" and forced mass layoffs and the collective furlough of some 1.3 million workers including teachers and health care workers deemed essential personnel, Yellen said.

But the funding allowed communities to better prepare against and battle Omicron when it began spreading, she added.

Related Topics

Century Christmas Washington White House Job March Congress From Government Billion Million Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents in case against teachers' pro ..

17 seconds ago
 Iran firefighters protest living conditions on dea ..

Iran firefighters protest living conditions on deadly blaze anniversary

18 seconds ago
 'Opposition parties should support govt on judicia ..

'Opposition parties should support govt on judicial reforms', says Governor Punj ..

20 seconds ago
 Portugal investigates naturalisation of Roman Abra ..

Portugal investigates naturalisation of Roman Abramovich

21 seconds ago
 RCB board approves several development schemes

RCB board approves several development schemes

3 minutes ago
 15 officers including commissioner, DC removed ove ..

15 officers including commissioner, DC removed over Murree incident: CM Buzdar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.