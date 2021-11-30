UrduPoint.com

Omicron Won't Change Swedish Covid Strategy: Epidemiologist

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 11:57 PM

Omicron won't change Swedish Covid strategy: epidemiologist

The emergence of the Omicron variant won't lead to any major changes in Sweden's atypical Covid response, the country's top epidemiologist told AFP Tuesday, insisting "it has worked in the past".

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The emergence of the Omicron variant won't lead to any major changes in Sweden's atypical Covid response, the country's top epidemiologist told AFP Tuesday, insisting "it has worked in the past".

Unlike other countries around the world, Sweden never went into lockdown and only recommended the use of facemasks in exceptional situations.

Its Covid death toll is around the European average, chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told AFP in an interview.

Its more than 15,000 Covid-related deaths are however much higher than those of its Nordic neighbours.

While Sweden never locked down, it did ban nursing home visits and limited the number of people allowed at public events and at bars and restaurants, where opening hours were shortened.

"The effects of the Swedish measures were not so different than the effects of measures in so many other countries," Tegnell said.

As of Wednesday, a vaccination pass will be required for the first time in Sweden for events with more than 100 people.

That decision was taken before the Omicron variant emerged.

But the same approach used in the previous waves should suffice to combat the new variant, Tegnell said.

"It has worked in the past. So far we don't see any reasons why it shouldn't work." "It's still the same disease. We have every reason to believe that the measures that we had in place would also work with this variant," he said.

The Omicron strain is believed to be more transmissible and current vaccines may not protect against it, though more data is still needed to be sure.

"To what extent the vaccines will protect against this variant is maybe the main concern," Tegnell said.

"We don't have much data on this to say yes or no on that," he said, adding: "There is no sign so far that it gives a more severe disease than the previous variants." Sweden currently has one of the lowest number of daily infections in Europe, but Tegnell said he expected numbers to rise in the coming weeks.

"There will most likely be a (new) wave, but this time the big difference is that we have such a big proportion of our population vaccinated, so we believe that the pressure on the healthcare system will be much smaller."The number of infections is also expected to rise after the country in mid-November reversed a decision to no longer test vaccinated people even if they showed symptoms.

Related Topics

World Europe Same Lead Sweden May Top

Recent Stories

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel d ..

General Women’s Union, UN Women organise panel discussion on violence against ..

16 minutes ago
 SAfrica's Aspen inks deal with J&J for African ant ..

SAfrica's Aspen inks deal with J&J for African anti-Covid jab

1 minute ago
 Pandemic Pushes Hunger in Latin America, Caribbean ..

Pandemic Pushes Hunger in Latin America, Caribbean to 15-Year High - UN

1 minute ago
 Greek Opposition Criticizes Mandatory Vaccination ..

Greek Opposition Criticizes Mandatory Vaccination for People Over 60 in Country

1 minute ago
 PML-N always tried to make institutions controvers ..

PML-N always tried to make institutions controversial: Senator Vawda

1 minute ago
 Punjab set to launch RED vaccination campaign phas ..

Punjab set to launch RED vaccination campaign phase 2

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.