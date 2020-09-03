Omsk Doctors Checked Navalny for Poisoning, Did Not Find Anything - Department Head

Doctors in the Siberian city of Omsk checked Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is currently treated in a German clinic, for poisoning but found no poison, the head of the intoxication department at Omsk hospital said Thursday

"Phosphoorganic bindings were the first toxic substance we looked for," Alexander Sabaev said, adding that these elements were "not confirmed.

Specialists tested Navalny for a wide range of substances, Sabaev said.

"But our main task was to exclude strong poisons," the doctor said.

Sabaev remarked that other people would have suffered if Navalny had been poisoned with a Novichok-type nerve agent.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday that the tests made in Germany showed that Navalny had been poisoned. The Kremlin has strongly refuted the accusations, adding that it wanted this case to be resolved as well.