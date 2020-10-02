The quick recovery of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is a result of the work done by doctors from a hospital in Russia's city of Omsk, despite all the commotion caused by his situation, the local branch of the Russian medical workers union said on Friday, following the opposition's disparaging statements about his stay there

OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) The quick recovery of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is a result of the work done by doctors from a hospital in Russia's city of Omsk, despite all the commotion caused by his situation, the local branch of the Russian medical workers union said on Friday, following the opposition's disparaging statements about his stay there.

The German Spiegel magazine on Thursday published Navalny's first interview since he had a medical emergency in August, in which he accused the director of the Omsk hospital of being worse than assassins and mentioned that his wife had to fight with the hospital staff to get him out of there.

"Despite all the uproar surrounding patient Navalny, despite constant interference by people without any not ties to the medical profession, the doctors succeeded. The fact that Mr. Navalny is swiftly returning to an active life shows that his life was saved in Omsk," the union said in a statement.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for cross-border aerial transportation, the blogger was flown to the Berlin-based Charite hospital for further treatment. Later, the German government said that doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow responded by pointing out the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noting that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny.

The opposition activist was discharged from the hospital on September 23 and is expected to make a full recovery.

In the same interview with Spiegel, Navalny accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of being behind his alleged poisoning. The Kremlin called his statement "extremely insulting and unacceptable."