Omsk Doctors Tested Navalny For Cholinesterase Inhibitors First - Toxicology Specialist

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The tests for the cholinesterase inhibitors were among the first done on Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in the Siberian city of Omsk, the chief toxicology specialist of the Siberian Federal Region said, as quoted by the Omsk Health Ministry.

"In the first hours after the patient was brought to the hospital, he was tested for an extremely wide range of toxic substances ... His system was checked for phosphorganics and cholinesterase inhibitors first, and only afterward for alcohol, drugs and other elements," Alexander Sabaev said.

