MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Omsk hospital, which originally treated Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, is asking their colleagues from Charite clinic in Berlin to share data that led them to diagnose him with intoxication, the chief doctor, Aleksandr Murakhvsky said Wednesday.

"We are getting information from all available sources, including official statements of the Charite clinic, based on which, yesterday, we signed a letter to the clinic asking them to share lab data that led them to diagnose intoxication with cholinesterase inhibitors and the clinical data that allows them to diagnose the intoxication," Murakhovsky said in a video message broadcast by Rossiya 1.

The doctor added that the hospital in Omsk was ready to exchange information. According to Murakhovsky, intoxication was the main version the Russian doctors had when Navalny arrived in the hospital, but it was not confirmed by tests.