Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 04:54 PM

OMV Chief Hopes Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Construction Will Be Completed Soon

The CEO of Austria's OMV, which is one of the financial partners of Russia's Gazprom is the Nord Stream 2 project, expressed hope of Tuesday for quick completion of the gas pipeline construction, noting that the delay was affecting investment efficiency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) The CEO of Austria's OMV, which is one of the financial partners of Russia's Gazprom is the Nord Stream 2 project, expressed hope of Tuesday for quick completion of the gas pipeline construction, noting that the delay was affecting investment efficiency.

Speaking at a conference on Russian-German strategic cooperation, OMV chief Rainer Seele, expressed confidence that the pipeline would be constructed.

"There is no doubt. I hope this will happen soon," Seele said.

"We are highly interested in it as inventors. We have made attempts to accelerate the process. There is quite a significant delay, which certainly affects investment efficiency. This is certainly an important project for Europe," Seele continued.

