OMV Does Not Expect That Completion Of Nord Stream 2 Will Require Extra Funds

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 05:31 PM

Austria's leading energy concern OMV, which is one of the financial partners of Russia's Gazprom is the Nord Stream 2 project, does not expect that extra funds will be needed to complete the Nord Stream 2 project despite construction delays, OMV chief Rainer Seele said on Friday

"We do not expect that the company [Nord Stream 2 AG, project operator] will need additional investments," Seele told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

