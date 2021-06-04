OMV Does Not Expect That Completion of Nord Stream 2 Will Require Extra Funds

Austria's leading energy concern OMV, which is one of the financial partners of Russia's Gazprom is the Nord Stream 2 project, does not expect that extra funds will be needed to complete the Nord Stream 2 project despite construction delays, OMV chief Rainer Seele said on Friday

"We do not expect that the company [Nord Stream 2 AG, project operator] will need additional investments," Seele told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).