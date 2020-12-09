OMV Expects Nord Stream 2 Pipe-Laying to Be Completed in German Waters in December

UrduPoint.com
Austrian OMV company, a partner of Russia's Gazprom on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, expects the pipe-laying in German waters to be completed in December, CEO Rainer Seele said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Austrian OMV company, a partner of Russia's Gazprom on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, expects the pipe-laying in German waters to be completed in December, CEO Rainer Seele said Wednesday.

In January, the conditions will be bad for pipe-laying due to the water level, Seele said at a business conference.

