OMV Hopes Gas Will Soon Be Supplied To Europe Via Nord Stream 2

Thu 07th October 2021 | 03:27 PM

Austrian energy company OMV hopes that gas will be soon supplied to Europe through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, OMV CEO Alfred Stern said on Thursday

"We very much hope that gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will soon start in order to rebalance supply and demand," Stern said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

