OMV Hopes Gas Will Soon Be Supplied to Europe via Nord Stream 2

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Austrian energy company OMV hopes that gas will be soon supplied to Europe through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, OMV CEO Alfred Stern said on Thursday.

"We very much hope that gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will soon start in order to rebalance supply and demand," Stern said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.