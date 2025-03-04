On behalf of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Riyadh Governor honors winners of 26th King Salman Local Quran competition

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and on his behalf, the Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz attended the awards ceremony on Monday evening honoring the winners of the 26th local competition for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Award for the Memorization, Recitation, and Interpretation of the Holy Quran.

The competition, overseen by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, was held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Riyadh.

Upon his arrival at the ceremony venue, Prince Faisal was received by Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh and Minister of education Yousef Al-Benyan.

In his speech, Prince Faisal expressed his pride and honor in this award, which bears the name of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.