On behalf of Saudi the Crown Prince, Foreign Minister participates in the third Asia Cooperation Dialogue

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) On behalf of Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah participated today in the Third Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Summit in Doha.

Prince Faisal delivered a speech in which he expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to the State of Qatar for the invitation and hospitality of the Third ACD Summit and conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Prince Faisal stressed the Kingdom's emphasis on the platform's importance in promoting dialogue and cooperation among Asian countries in various fields, including economic, political, and cultural.